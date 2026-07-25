Jayden Adams laid to rest in his hometown Stellenbosch

The late Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams was laid to rest in his hometown in Stellenbosch on Saturday morning.

The Adams family released an official statement confirming that only family members were allowed to view the body and to attend the funeral service at the cemetery.

“We as a family want to take this opportunity to thank you for the amazing support you have shown us thus far. To all those who will be attending the funeral, we want to also thank you all in advance,” the family statement read.

“In the best interest of all attendees and to ensure that we say goodbye to our beloved Jayden in a dignified manner, a collective decision was taken that:

“a) Only the family will be allowed to view the body before the service;

“b) Only the family will be allowed to attend the service at the cemetery.

“These decisions weren’t taken lightly, as we know you all wanted to share all moments with us, but we are sure you can understand and respect them given the expected number of attendees at the funeral.”

The sudden death of the 25-year-old shook the entire football fraternity across the world, as it came just two weeks after returning from the 2026 Fifa World Cup with Bafana.

Grootman, as Adams was fondly known, played a pivotal role in helping Bafana make history by progressing to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in the history of South African football.

The cause of his passing is still under investigation, despite reports that the talented midfielder took his own life.

According to Daily Maverick, police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk stated that there was no foul play in the death of Adams.

“Cape Town Central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 11:06 am at premises in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof.

“No foul play is suspected. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Investigations continue,” Van Wyk said.