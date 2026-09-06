Jordaan and Zungu set for high-stakes face-off

The highly anticipated Safa elective congress will finally take place at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue in Johannesburg on Saturday. This past weekend, candidates were making a last-ditch effort to secure votes.

The biggest contest is for one of the hottest seats in the country, the presidential election sprint between incumbent Danny Jordaan and renowned businessman Sandile Zungu.

Jordaan is a veteran football administrator known for steering the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa, the first World Cup on African soil. He is backed by the Football Transformation Forum (FTF).

Zungu, who is also the owner of PSL club AmaZulu FC, has won the hearts of the football fraternity with his impressive manifesto but it will depend on the Safa’s 52 regions when they cast their vote on Saturday.

Zungu has vowed to implement change in the financially struggling federation and he plans to make the national association appealing to sponsors once again.

But, according to murmurs in the Safa corridors, the Sunday World understands that Jordaan is the favourite and has done enough work on the ground to secure a big majority.

Under the Safa statutes, the national executive committee (NEC) is structured around 41 positions. However, because four NEC members were expelled on May 24, 2026 and have not been replaced, the outgoing NEC is expected to contribute 36 votes, assuming all remaining members are in good standing and accredited.

Chairperson and national convenor of FTF Tankiso Modipa said: “We are confident because the leaders of those regions that proposed Dr Danny Jordaan to stand are men and women of honour and integrity, who will not change their principles and that’s why we are confident that we will win on Saturday.

“The term that is ending has proved that Jordaan led Safa successfully.

“The appointment of national coaches that made history in our country, the improvement on our financial status, development of referees and coaches and many more of what the NEC achieved under his leadership; so that’s basically what I can say he managed to improve from the previous term, which he also led,” Modipa added.