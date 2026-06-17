Kaizer Chiefs confirm Fernando da Cruz as the new sheriff in Naturena

There is a new sheriff in the Betway Premiership next season, as Kaizer Chiefs have officially unveiled Fernando da Cruz as their new head coach on a two-year contract with an option to extend for a further year.

“Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to announce the appointment of Fernando da Cruz as head coach. He has signed a two-year contract with a one-year option, effective 1 July 2026,” Chiefs said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Highly qualified

“Born in France, Da Cruz comes highly qualified with a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest coaching certification in football.

“He worked briefly with Chiefs during pre-season two years ago before joining the Moroccan Football Federation, where he served as technical director until the end of June. He will officially take charge of Amakhosi at the beginning of July.”

Da Cruz replaces co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who took over the reins from Raja Casablanca coach Nasreddine Nabi last season.

Kaze is reported to have joined Sekhukhune United, while Ben Youssef is said to have signed with Durban City.

“The 54-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Soweto giants. His remarkable coaching journey includes three separate stints at French powerhouse Lille, where he worked under renowned Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, and helped nurture future international stars such as Idrissa Gueye, Lucas Digne, Victor Osimhen, and Eden Hazard,” Chiefs continued in a statement.

“Da Cruz’s success, however, extends beyond Europe. In the 2022/23 season, he impressively guided AS FAR to the Moroccan Botola League title, cementing his reputation as a proven winner.

“His strong background in youth development and academy structures aligns neatly with Chiefs’ long-term vision.”

Da Cruz will be joined by 35-year-old Egyptian Mahmoud Abbas as his assistant coach and countryman Julien Le Heran as his sports scientist.

Amakhosi are expected to return to training on Thursday, with Abbas expected to oversee things ahead of Da Cruz’s arrival in two weeks.

Chiefs are expected to make more announcements of player signings and departures in the coming days.