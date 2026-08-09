Kaizer Chiefs crash out of MTN8 after disappointing defeat to Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs will have been knocked out of the MTN8, after suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Sunday night.

Thanks to the solitary goal from defender Khulekani Shezi in the second half, which was enough to send Abafana Bes’thende to the last four. Arrows now join Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 semis.

Shezi scored from what seemed to be an awkward angle when the ball, which was intended to be a cross, ended up inside the back of the net, catching Brandon Petersen off-guard.

Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz reacted by introducing fresh legs, with Etiosa Ighodaro and new signing Langelihle Phili coming on with the hope of bringing some spark to the team.

Mduduzi Shabalala also came on towards the end of the game, as Amakhosi were in search of that crucial equaliser, but it was not meant to be for them, as they crashed out of the competition.

Da Cruz will feel very disappointed and let down by his charges, as they created enough chances to win the game, but their failure to be clinical in front of goal became their demise in the end.

It will now be back to the drawing board for them, as they will host a revved-up Sekhukhune United side midweek and the big test against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday. Both games will be played at the Calabash.