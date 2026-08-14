Kaylin Swart reacts after keeping Banyana’s World Cup dream alive

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was left speechless after her heroic performance against Nigeria on Friday, which helped keep their dream of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year alive.

Swart produced a women-of-the-match display in Banyana’s hard-fought 2-1 win over the Super Falcons at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca. Thembi Kgatlana and captain Refiloe Jane were on target for Banyana, ending their disappointing run at the Wafcon on a rather positive note.

The victory means that South Africa has advanced to the intercontinental play-offs, with the next phase of the World Cup qualification process set to be played in November. The play-offs will feature two teams from Africa and Asia and one each from Oceania and South America.

Swart pulled some spectacular match-winning saves, especially in the dying minutes of the game when they were a player down, after Jane picked up a second yellow card and was ultimately sent off for a handball inside the box that resulted in a penalty for Nigeria.

“I’m so overwhelmed right now, but I think that it was a collective effort, and when we fight, and we fight together, this is what happens,” Swart told CAF TV after the match, with the women-of-the-match accolade in her hand.

“And I think, yeah, the soccer gods were with us today, and I’m just glad that I could help the team in any way possible. I still don’t know how I made those saves, but I think all the hard work that I’ve put in makes up for all the disappointments from the tournament.

I think now we can rest a little and hopefully go back. We’re now in the playoffs. Yes, this is not the way we wanted to go to the World Cup, but if this is the step that we must take, so be it.

“We’re going to continue to work, and hopefully in the next couple of rounds we can still display the same football and unity that we showed today. I’m just proud of the girls,” Swart added.