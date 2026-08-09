Khoza okay with Madlala acting as CEO for 11 years because she knows what clubs need

By Matshelane Mamabolo
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- PSL chairman Irvin Khoza stated that the league prefers having a CEO from within the football environment rather than a neutral outsider based on past negative experiences with external CEOs.
- Mato Madlala has been the acting CEO of the PSL for 11 years, which is unusual in governance but is justified by her deep understanding of the clubs and their struggles.
- Previous CEOs like Joe Ndhlela, Reverend Robin Petersen, and Professor Mandla Mchunu struggled because they did not fully understand professional football and were sometimes influenced by external interests.
- Khoza emphasized that the CEO does not unilaterally run the PSL and that decisions on fixtures and finances involve consultations and governance structures including club chairmen.
- Khoza expressed confidence in the PSL’s continued growth as it celebrates its 30th year and highlighted the efforts by himself, Kaizer Motaung, and Raymond Hack to commercialize the league successfully.