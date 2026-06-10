Komphela says Bafana have what it takes to stun Mexico in World Cup opener

With the excitement and momentum of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener continuing to build up, Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela says Bafana Bafana have what it takes to cause an upset against co-host Mexico on Thursday.

Bafana and Mexico will once again set the tone of the FIFA World Cup when they meet at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with the game scheduled to get underway at 9 pm (SA time).

Bafana have been drawn in a tricky Group A alongside Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea. And despite carrying the underdogs tag, Komphela said Bafana have enough quality to stun Mexico, and ultimately go all the way to the next round of the competition.

‘What we need to do is to have a good start’

“Beyond thinking about how Bafana Bafana will do in the opening game, is what I feel, because the thoughts may be more rational, but you literally feel that it is bubbling,” Komphela said during the McDonald’s FIFA launch in Sandton on Tuesday night.

“And what we need to do is to have a good start in the first match against Mexico and take it from there. Are we capable of starting well? Yes, we can. Do we have the players to get the job done? Yes, we have. Is the support coming from home strong enough? Yes, it is.

“The mediums of this nature [social media and content creation] are the ones that we must send to Bafana Bafana and tell them that they have got our full support and must do the best that they can.

“They are more than capable of making the nation proud, and as they usually say, ‘No DNA, just RSA,’ and we are in for it,” Komphela added.

Bafana are currently in Mexico City from Pachuca ahead of the much-anticipated clash. Coach Hugo Broos is expected to field a strong team on Thursday, following the major boost of utility player Aubrey Modiba, who returned from an injury.

Broos also had his key defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, cleared to play the opening match following doubts after he picked up a red card against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier last year.

Read more:

Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe believes SA strikers will do the job against Mexico

Who are the contenders for 2026 World Cup golden ball?