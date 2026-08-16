Late arrival at stadiums still matter of concern

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

One could have imagined that, in a new season, with new measures put in place by Stadium Management SA and law enforcement agencies, the issues of late arrivals and other challenges would at least be curbed but it seems to be far from that.

The battle between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday was the first big game of the new season at the FNB Stadium, with just over 68 000 of the 75 000 allocated tickets sold.

Amakhosi and the reigning African champions played to a 1-1 draw, with Langelihle Phili and Cassius Mailula both getting on the scoresheet. The result meant that Chiefs remain on top of the log standings with seven points.

Building up to the colossal clash, Stadium Management CEO Bertie Grobbelaar announced that other modes of public transport would be available on the day.

Grobbelaar said multiple plans were put in place to beef up security, address overcapacity, and tackle counterfeit tickets, saying that the only thing left was implementation.

Indeed, Sunday World witnessed some of those implementations, such as the park-and-ride system involving the Gautrain and Rea Vaya buses.

“We got on at Rosebank station. It was super quick, easy and very well organised. We didn’t even have to ask anyone for directions because people were directing us to where we needed to go,” said one of the supporters who used the Gautrain bus system.

On the field, the match started in a lethargic manner with both teams very cautios in their approach. As a result, they struggled to get into their rhythm and scoring opportunities were few and far inbetween.

It was only after the halftime break that the players were energised. Phila drew first blood when he connected to Siphesihle Ndlovu’s pass and drilled the ball past Downs goalie Ronwen Williams.

As the clock ticked, Mailula silenced the Chiefs crowd when his header left Brendon Petersen clutching thin air.