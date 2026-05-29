Leipzig Brazilian star says he would not mind playing for Sundowns

RB Leipzig Brazilian-born striker Romulo Cardoso has expressed that he would not mind playing for a team like Mamelodi Sundowns one day, should they show interest in him.

Cardoso is currently in South Africa with Leipzig for their post-season tour called ‘Red Bull Diski Last Namba’ against the recently crowned CAF Champions League winners.

The 24-year-old goal-scoring machine had a dream start to life in the Bundesliga last season, where he scored nine goals and provided 4 assists in 30 games.

Downs ‘an ambitious club’

Speaking to Sunday World ahead of their encounter against Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night, Cardoso said the recent Champions League triumph was proof that the Betway Premiership former champions are an ambitious club that he would not mind joining.

“I would not have a problem with joining or playing for a team like Sundowns, especially because they are an ambitious team,” Cardoso said at the Red Bull offices in Fourways.

“I mean, if it can happen one day [that they show interest], then why not. You must always keep the door open for any team because you never know what could happen.

“They are African champions, so it shows that they are a good team because it is not easy to win the Champions League.”

Brazilian interest

Sundowns are known to be a team that attracts a lot of Brazilian interest, with players such as Ricardo Nascimento and Lucas Ribeiro Costa, just to name a few.

Currently, Brayan Leon and Arthur Sales are the two Brazilian international stars in the Sundowns team, and Cardoso opened up about his relationship with Sales.

“I know a couple of Brazilian guys here at Sundowns, like Arthur Sales. I knew him before he came here because he also played in Brazil [Vasco da Gama and Bahia].

“I also saw Mamelodi Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup as well, and they played very well against some of the best teams in the world, so this game will be difficult, and I hope we can win,” Cardoso added.

The game between Leipzig and Sundowns is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm.