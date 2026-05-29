Leipzig Brazilian star says he would not mind playing for Sundowns

RB Leipzig Brazilian-born striker Romulo Cardoso has expressed that he would not mind playing for a team like Mamelodi Sundowns one day, should they show interest in him.
Cardoso is currently in South Africa with Leipzig for their post-season tour called ‘Red Bull Diski Last Namba’ against the recently crowned CAF Champions League winners.
The 24-year-old goal-scoring machine had a dream start to life in the Bundesliga last season, where he scored nine goals and provided 4 assists in 30 games.
Downs ‘an ambitious club’
Speaking to Sunday World ahead of their encounter against Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night, Cardoso said the recent Champions League triumph was proof that the Betway Premiership former champions are an ambitious club that he would not mind joining.
“I would not have a problem with joining or playing for a team like Sundowns, especially because they are an ambitious team,” Cardoso said at the Red Bull offices in Fourways.
“I mean, if it can happen one day [that they show interest], then why not. You must always keep the door open for any team because you never know what could happen.
“They are African champions, so it shows that they are a good team because it is not easy to win the Champions League.”
Brazilian interest
Sundowns are known to be a team that attracts a lot of Brazilian interest, with players such as Ricardo Nascimento and Lucas Ribeiro Costa, just to name a few.
Currently, Brayan Leon and Arthur Sales are the two Brazilian international stars in the Sundowns team, and Cardoso opened up about his relationship with Sales.
“I know a couple of Brazilian guys here at Sundowns, like Arthur Sales. I knew him before he came here because he also played in Brazil [Vasco da Gama and Bahia].
“I also saw Mamelodi Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup as well, and they played very well against some of the best teams in the world, so this game will be difficult, and I hope we can win,” Cardoso added.
The game between Leipzig and Sundowns is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm.
- RB Leipzig striker Romulo Cardoso expressed openness to playing for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns if they show interest.
- Cardoso is currently in South Africa with Leipzig for their post-season tour, including a match against recently crowned CAF Champions League winners Sundowns.
- The 24-year-old had a strong Bundesliga debut season with 9 goals and 4 assists in 30 games.
- Cardoso praised Sundowns as an ambitious and successful club, noting their Champions League victory as evidence of their quality.
- He also mentioned his connection with Sundowns' Brazilian player Arthur Sales and highlighted Sundowns' strong performance at the FIFA Club World Cup.
RB Leipzig Brazilian-born striker Romulo Cardoso has expressed that he would not mind playing for a team like Mamelodi
Cardoso is currently in
“I would not have a problem with joining or playing for a team like
“I mean, if it can happen one day [that they show interest], then why not. You must always keep the door open for any team because you never know what could happen.
“
Currently, Brayan Leon and
“I know a couple of Brazilian guys here at
“I also saw Mamelodi