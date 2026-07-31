‘Lonely moments’: Hugo Broos reveals reason behind leaving Bafana job

As weird as it may sound at the moment, Hugo Broos is now the former coach of Bafana Bafana, after he announced that he will not be renewing his contract on Friday.

Broos, who was flanked by SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan, CEO Lydia Monyepao and technical director Molefi Ntseki, read out his emotional farewell speech in front of the media at the Safa House in Nasrec.

The Belgian tactician revealed the real reason behind his decision not to continue coaching Bafana after his contract expired.

“I will not extend my contract as head coach of Bafana Bafana,” Broos announced.

“My long time away from my family and lonely moments in South Africa have led me to make this difficult decision.

“Qualifying for the World Cup 40 years after my participation at the World Cup in 1986 as a player with the Belgian national team. Therefore, I will not extend my contract as head coach of Bafana Bafana.”

The 74-old was appointed head coach of Bafana in 2021, replacing Ntseki following South Africa’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

However, Broos took the wheel and has since guided Bafana to a bronze medal at the 2023 Afcon in the Ivory Coast, their best-ever podium finish in the competition since 1996.

Despite not doing well at the previous Afcon in Morocco, where they got eliminated in the last-16, Broos restored the hope of several South Africans when he helped Bafana advance to the knockout stages of the Fifa World Cup for the first time.

The World Cup was also Bafana’s first appearance since 2010, when they hosted the competition, and the first time securing qualification since the 2002 edition.

It is yet to be seen who will take over the reins and succeed Broos, with Jordaan confirming that the Safa NEC will have a meeting next Saturday and decide on the new Bafana coach.