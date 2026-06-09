Magents Motale picks Khuliso Mudau as PSL Player of the Year contender

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player Edward “Magents” Motale has gone for the unpopular option as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Season award, saying that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau stood out in the 2025/2026 season.

Motale was speaking to the media during the launch of the Toyota Cup at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Tuesday.

Amakhosi will host the recently crowned Zimbabwean PSL champions, Scotland FC, at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on July 26.

“For the youth one [Young Player of the Season], I’ll give it to [Relebohile] Mofokeng, and for the senior ones [Player of the Season], I’ll give it to Mudau,” said Motale.

‘Mudau has been consistent’

“Even though I don’t know the criteria for choosing the winners for the end-of-season awards, I believe he [Mudau] has been consistent for both Bafana Bafana and Sundowns.

“The same applies to Mofokeng; he has been there and contributed a lot to his club and country. As for Sipho Chaine, I think he will contest for the Goalkeeper of the Season award, and I think he stands a chance to win the Goalkeeper of the Season.

“But the infield ones, those two [Mofokeng and Mudau], stand a chance to win the Player of the Season award based on their consistency.

Motale will be part of the Jozi Masters team that will face the Chiefs legends in the Toyota Cup curtain-raiser this year.

Jozi Masters team captain Eugene Zwane explained how the team’s name came about and which players will be part of it.

“In fact, this is supposed to be an Orlando Pirates Masters team. The only challenge is that there was a clash of sponsors.

“We were asked to wait a while by Pirates [in naming the team Pirates Masters] because of a clash of sponsors. And in terms of written contracts, we had to reconfigure.

“So, then they said we can play under a different name, a different brand, so that is how the Jozi Masters name came about,” Zwane added.