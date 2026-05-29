Mamelodi Sundowns extend Themba ‘Mshishi’ Zwane’s contract

Mamelodi Sundowns have rewarded their long-serving skipper Themba “Mshishi” Zwane with a contract that will see the ageing Bafana Bafana star continuing his journey with the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League winners.

Zwane was instrumental in Sundowns winning this season’s CAF Champions League trophy. The 37-year-old was also selected in the final squad that will represent South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be played in the US, Mexico and Canada.

He was named in the final 26-man team that was announced by SA coach Hugo Broos, who was alongside SA President Cyril Ramaphosa at a gala dinner at the presidential guest house on Wednesday night.

An inspiring and unifying force

Among his many accolades, Zwane has won two CAF Champions League stars and nine PSL league trophies. The Thembisa-born dribbling wizard has also won a litany of domestic cup trophies with Masandawana and is seen as an inspiring and unifying force in the SA national team because of his role model status and that young players look up to him for his achievements.

Sundowns tweeted on Friday: “Our captain, Themba Zwane, has signed a new contract, extending his journey with Mamelodi Sundowns.”

He joined Sundowns from the amateur club Vardos FC as a 22-year-old in 2011, and after struggling for some game time, he was loaned out to Mpumalanga Black Aces.

It was under the late Clive Barker that he thrived and was able to fulfil his talent after he was given some game time. He was then recalled back to the Brazilians in 2013.

Upon his return he staked his claim and won various PSL awards such as the PSL Footballer Of the Season for 2019/20 season.

He also lifted the PSL Player’s Player of the Season and the PSL Midfielder of the Season. At Sundowns, he won the Player of the Season and the Players Player of the Season, all in the same season.

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