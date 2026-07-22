Mamelodi Sundowns launch new jersey for 2026/27 season

PUMA and Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday launched their home kit for the 2026/27 season. The new shirt is the first to feature two stars after the club’s “shoeshine and piano” style of play secured the CAF Champions League for the second time, in May 2026.

An iconic look returns with the new Home kit, a design rooted in the club’s identity while reimagining a historic kit that featured on the cover of the inaugural edition of Kick Off magazine in February 1994.

This modern interpretation pays tribute to the proud legacy of Sundowns, while symbolising the club’s progress and ambitions for the future. As was the case in 1994, the new home kit features a yellow shirt, blue shorts and white socks. While the finer details inspired by the 1994 jersey are the popping red PUMA logos and distinctive thin green stripe on the collar, the jersey also has subtle debossed yellow stripes.

The marketing campaign entitled “Shine on Masandawana” stars current and rising Sundowns players Grant Kenana, Thapelo Morena, Malibongwe Khoza and Kutlwano Letlhaku as well as legends who have contributed to the club’s unprecedented success on the pitch over the decades, including Daniel “Mambush” Mudau who was part of the 1994 team, as well as club icons Roger Feutmba and Hlompho Kekana, who captained the team when they earned their first CAF Champions League star in 2016.

The 1994 squad showcased the club’s “shoeshine and piano” style, led by Mudau, Ernest Mtawali, Phil Masinga, Bennet Masinga, Sam “Ewe” Kambule, Zane Moosa, Joel “Fire” Masilela, Joas Magolego, Sizwe Motaung, goalkeeper Mark Anderson and Isaac Shai. A team that had won the club’s third league title the previous season.

“Mamelodi Sundowns and PUMA have formed a formidable team over the past decade, and with the new kit we wanted to honour and celebrate all the players who have contributed to the club’s successful legacy,” said Brett Bellinger, PUMA SA Marketing Director.

“It is fitting that this Shine on Masandawana kit will be the first to feature a second star marking the club’s latest CAF Champions League win. More evidence that with Masandawana the Sky is the Limit.”

Hlompho Kekana, who was the captain when Mamelodi Sundowns won the CAF Champions League in 2016 to win the first star, said: “We felt different as players when we started wearing the PUMA kit in 2016 as it brought back memories and history that the brand had with Sundowns from the era of Mambush Mudau, Ewe Kambule and Chancy Gondwe. The legacy gave us the edge to push harder and emulate the club’s legends. The new jersey, which is the first edition with two stars above the club’s crest, is a piece of history as it pays homage to the past and celebrates the success of Mamelodi Sundowns as the Champions of Africa.”

Supporters can purchase two official versions of the kit, the Authentic shirt as worn by the players on the pitch, and the Replica. The Home shirt will be available on 31 July 2026. The Authentic players shirt for R2399, the Replica men and women for R1299, and the Replica kids for R1199. Available at PUMA retail stores, PUMA.com, JD Sports, Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse and Studio 88.

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