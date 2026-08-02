Soccer

Match against Burkina Faso no longer in Banyana Banyana’s hands

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Bambanani Mbane celebrates during South Africa's Wafcon Group B match against Tanzania in Morocco.
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - JULY 27: Bambanani Mbane of South Africa celebrating during the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Group B match between South Africa and Tanzania at Stade Hay Moulay Rachid on July 27, 2026 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) team was able to turn a desperate situation around in terms of qualifying for the Fifa Women’s World Cup next year after their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast on Friday.

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  • Banyana Banyana secured a crucial 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, reviving their World Cup qualification hopes.
  • They must win their final Group B match against Burkina Faso to advance, but qualification is still dependent on other results.
  • South Africa came back from a 2-0 deficit, with goals from Thembi Kgatlana and a stoppage-time equalizer by Hildah Magaia.
  • The team faced internal issues, including criticism from defender Bambanani Mbane towards fans and an ongoing investigation by SAFA regarding her social media comments.
  • Coach Desiree Ellis praised the team’s second-half resilience and fighting spirit despite a poor first half performance.

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