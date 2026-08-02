Match against Burkina Faso no longer in Banyana Banyana’s hands

Banyana Banyana’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) team was able to turn a desperate situation around in terms of qualifying for the Fifa Women’s World Cup next year after their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast on Friday.

🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World. Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app









