McKenzie to send all six players who missed final Bafana team to World Cup

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie continues to win the hearts of South African football fans and has done so again by confirming that he will be taking all six players who missed out on the final Bafana Bafana squad to the 2026 Fifa World Cup on a sponsored trip.

Brandon Petersen, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thabiso Monyane, Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe and Brooklyn Poggenpoel will travel to Mexico to witness the team’s opening Group A match against co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on 11 June.

“These six men trained, sacrificed and prepared with the same dedication as every player in that squad,” McKenzie said.

“They were part of this journey. The margin between making the final cut and missing out at a World Cup is razor-thin, and it would be wrong for that margin to mean that their contribution simply disappears. They deserve to be there and they deserve to see what they helped build.”

Part of the family

McKenzie said the initiative arose from a desire to ensure that the players could remain part of South Africa’s historic World Cup campaign, even if not on the field of play.

“Hugo Broos had to make impossible choices this week and we accept this. It is in the nature of sport because disappointment for some is the inescapable flip side of glory for others. That is the nature of elite sport.

“But such choices should not be the last word on what these six men mean to Bafana Bafana and to this country. They remain part of the family.”

The trip has been made possible through the support of proudly South African brand Old School, whose partnership will cover the full cost of travel and accommodation for all six players.

The minister described Old School’s decision to back the initiative as a reflection of the South African spirit the World Cup moment demanded.

“When I reached out to Old School, the answer was immediate. That kind of response – standing by those who gave their best – is what South African sport looks like at its finest. I am deeply grateful to them.”

Opening fixture

The six players are expected to join South African supporters in Mexico for the opening fixture, which marks our country’s first World Cup appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010.

McKenzie extended his congratulations to the full Bafana squad and coaching staff and expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to make history in Group A against co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea.

“We go to Mexico as one nation. There will be 26 deserving players in the squad and six more equally special ones in the stands. All of them are Bafana Bafana. On that day, all 60 million of us will be Bafana Bafana,” McKenzie added.