Mexico outclass Bafana Bafana in World Cup 2026 opener

Bafana Bafana’s 2026 got off to a woeful start after they were defeated 2-0 by Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday. To add to the woes, star player Themba Zwane was given a red card late in the second half, and the tournament could be over for him already.

After a 16-year absence from the tournament, a lot was expected from the South Africans as they got the opportunity to impress with the whole world watching the game.

But they capitulated under pressure and could not adjust mentally, physically they were on par and could match the Mexicans, who were pushed over the line by their partisan home crowd.

The atmosphere inside and outside the gigantic venue, one of the biggest stadiums in the world, was just amazing. Outside the fans showed their home colours and sang until their voices went hoarse. The South Africans were not going to be left behind. They also created amazing memories with their potpourri of colours, fancy headgear and drums.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos started with a rather mind-boggling formation that surprised all and sundry. His 3-5-2 formation limited the team’s movements in midfield with the traffic congested.

Truth be told, the Mexicans were not as clinical and as powerful and they were expected. In fact they were there for the taking but the South Africans gave them too much space to single-handedly dictate the terms and conditions of the match.

With play congested in midfield, SA goalkeeper Ronwen Williams committed when he played the ball to an out-of-sorts and flat-footed Sphephele Sithole, who could not control the ball, and Julian Quinones pounced and drilled the ball into the net. With only nine minutes into the game, a walloping was on the cards.

However, the South Africans regrouped and at least managed to keep the home side at bay for the entire half. There was a bit of relief when the referee blew his whistle for the halftime break.

Broos made a couple of changes in the second half, but it seemed like the plan was to keep the scoreline respectable, as there was a change in energy, mindset and application.

The Mexicans seized the moment and pierced through the SA defence, manned by Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Ime Okon, when Raul Jiminez made it 2-0 in the 67th, sending the crowd into a state of euphoria.

The whole country was wild until the early hours of the morning. The three points were a brilliant start to the tournament for the home side.

After a poor start, SA will now face Czhekia in the second match in Atlanta next week.

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