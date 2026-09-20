Mighty Sundowns show Africa how global football is done

Mamelodi Sundowns may be the African champions but after yesterday’s performance, they are slowly but surely starting to prove that they could be more than that and are setting the benchmark of African football at this point.

Masandawana represented Africa once again at a Fifa competition when they went pound for pound against the back-to-back Asian champions, Al Ahli Saudi, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

The Brazilians unleashed their “shoe-shine and piano” when they beat the Saudi Arabian giants 2-1 to lift the Fifa African Asian-Pacific Cup and advance to the semi-finals of the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

Sundowns will now face either Mexican club Toluca or the team that wins the Copa Libertadores in South America in the semi-finals.

If coach Miguel Cardoso’s side wins the semi, they will set up a meeting with European champions Paris Saint-Germain, who are the holders of the Intercontinental Cup and have automatically qualified for the final.

What a way to reintroduce themselves at the highest level of football after the Fifa Club World Cup last year! They couldn’t have asked for a better way to do so – they did it on home soil with the South African drum beating like never before in the capital.

The two-headed goals by Nuno Santos from both halves were top-notch.

How they were orchestrated by the two Bafana Bafana fullbacks – Aubrey Modiba and Thabang Matuludi – showed how far the level of South African football has improved.

Granted, the silly mistakes and things like defensive organisation, composure and decision-making expose how far off we are from the world – for instance, how that first goal was conceded – but the players were probably too excited after the first goal and lapsed in concentration and were caught napping.

It’s the small and finer details that set us apart from the world standard. But best believe and trust that SA or even African football is not far off. Sundowns held their own from start to finish and emerged victorious on the day.

Kudos to their fans for coming out in their numbers but imagine if they did not choose games and packed Loftus to the rafters at least every weekend. Imagine what it would do for the team and the players.

These are African champions and global ambassadors, for crying out loud.