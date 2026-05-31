Minister McKenzie lambasts Safa over visa bungling that halted Bafana’s departure

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has launched a scathing attack on the South African Football Association (Safa) after Bafana Bafana’s departure on Sunday was stalled due to players and officials’ visa challenges that the federation is facing.

Safa, who are facing heavy criticism from the public, have confirmed in a statement that their departure for Mexico has been delayed as they are finalising the visas of players and some officials. The team will play in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Mexico on 11 June, and coach Hugo Broos would have wanted the players to be in Mexico to settle down and also get their preparations underway.

Said McKenzie via a tweet on Sunday: “This Safa travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff. I have informed Safa that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools.”

Said Safa in a statement: “The South African senior men’s national team has experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials, and as a result the group could not travel to North America this morning [Sunday] as originally planned.

“Safa is working around the clock to ensure that the team travels to Mexico City as soon as possible ahead of the opening match of the global tournament against the hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026. We remain committed to ensuring that the team’s preparations for the tournament remain on track, and in the meantime, Bafana Bafana will continue to train in Johannesburg until departure.

Safa will have an Emergency Committee Meeting this evening (Sunday, 31 May 2026) and a further update will be communicated to the nation after its conclusion. This year’s Fifa World Cup will be hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026,” added the media statement.

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