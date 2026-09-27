Mosimane magic back as Bafana begin new era with a victory

It took exactly 29 minutes and 49 seconds for Pitso Mosimane to celebrate his first goal on his second coming as the Bafana Bafana coach — a goal that will probably live in his memory as one of those sentimental ones in his rich coaching career.

It was Ime Okon who buried a loose ball from a corner kick at close range, sending the Orlando Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Mosimane’s celebration said it all about how much the goal meant to him, as he walked to the edge of his technical area after a couple of high-fives and hugs with his assistants, to somewhat absorb what had just happened.

That moment could have easily come as early as the seventh minute, when Relebohile Mofokeng missed a sitter one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but his lack of composure and decision-making inside the 18-yard area let him down.

Be that as it may, Bafana continued to dominate play, rotated the ball well and created more chances than their opponent. Okon’s goal ensured that they went into the break with their noses in front.

Bafana’s tempo dropped in the second half, as the visitors cornered them until they found an equaliser and silenced the crowd at Es’godini.

However, it did not take long for Bafana to respond.

Fans registered their first three points in the group when Samukelo Kabini rolled the ball into the back of the net, benefiting from an assist by fellow substitute Yanela Mbuthuma.

Now, Mosimane’s attention will be on Eritrea, whom they face on Wednesday evening in another familiar territory in Egypt, where he conquered and won two of his three CAF Champions League titles.

They will be up against an Eritrean side that will be full of confidence after playing to a 1-1 draw against 2027 Pamoja co-host Kenya in their tie yesterday in Nairobi.

Yesterday was all about Mosimane and his first game on his return at Bafana, and it was a good start for him.

Kudos to the fans, as their turnout was decent, given the fact that many people had travelled for the long weekend.

Mosimane’s return is now in full swing and it was evident when he warmed up to the game, confdently walking up and down the touchline with his hands in his pockets, arms folded, and dishing out tactics like never before.