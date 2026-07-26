Musona and Billiat out to haunt Amakhosi in a pre-season friendly match

Scottland FC duo Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat will be returning to a place they once called home with one mission: to haunt their former club when they face Kaizer Chiefs in their Toyota Cup exhibition match this afternoon.
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- Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, former Kaizer Chiefs players, will face their old club in the Toyota Cup exhibition match today.
- The match takes place at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg at 3pm.
- Musona expressed gratitude to Kaizer Chiefs for launching his career, calling it an honor to return.
- Billiat, although less successful at Chiefs, remains a cherished Zimbabwean talent among fans.
- Chiefs aim to win the Toyota Cup for the first time, facing a strong, star-studded Scottland FC team.