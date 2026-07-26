Soccer

Musona and Billiat out to haunt Amakhosi in a pre-season friendly match

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Musona and Billiat out to haunt Amakhosi in a pre-season friendly match
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 24: Knowledge Musona during the Toyota Cup press conference at Kaizer Chiefs Village, Naturena on July 24, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Scottland FC duo Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat will be returning to a place they once called home with one mission: to haunt their former club when they face Kaizer Chiefs in their Toyota Cup exhibition match this afternoon.

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  • Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, former Kaizer Chiefs players, will face their old club in the Toyota Cup exhibition match today.
  • The match takes place at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg at 3pm.
  • Musona expressed gratitude to Kaizer Chiefs for launching his career, calling it an honor to return.
  • Billiat, although less successful at Chiefs, remains a cherished Zimbabwean talent among fans.
  • Chiefs aim to win the Toyota Cup for the first time, facing a strong, star-studded Scottland FC team.

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