Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has come to the full defence of SA national team coaches Pitso Mosimane and Raymond Mdaka over the recent criticism by Orlando Pirates’ trainer Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Ouaddou recently came out guns blazing and questioned Bafana Bafana coach Mosimane and SA Under-23 coach Mdaka for not utilizing Pirates players at Bafana Bafana and in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers during the recent FIFA international break.

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The Bucs mentor went on to make a bold accusation aimed at the national team, saying that Pirates players were given alcohol during camp, with the aim of destabilising his team ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup semi-final tie against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

READ: Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou accuses national team of giving his players beers

Ouaddou’s controversial remarks have since sparked tension in the SA football space, with many suggesting that the lanky Pirates coach has disrespected the South African national football team and tarnished its reputation by suggesting that players are being served alcohol while in camp.

Ncikazi, who was speaking to the media shortly after their 2-0 loss to Pirates in a league encounter at the Orlando Arena on Tuesday night, weighed in on the matter and called for respect for Mosimane and Mdaka.

“This league was created through sweat and blood of a lot of people; this league is the best in Africa. This league has got a national team coach, coach Pitso Mosimane, that I’ve got a lot of respect for,” Ncikazi said.

READ: Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why Bucs arent favourites against Stellies

“Pitso Mosimane has achieved what some of us are dreaming of doing; we won’t do it until we go into that grave side. He needs respect; this is our country; this is our national team coach.

“Mdaka has achieved what we’ve not achieved, most of us. He needs respect. If you have a problem with him, there are channels [email and phone calls]. The guys that stay at the centre [referees], there is an organisation where they belong.

“I might not be able to make all decisions today, but I know the channels on how to channel that. Somewhere along the lines, we are humans; let’s collect ourselves and not criticize each other publicly in a league that is so professional and that was built with blood and sweat.

“I don’t forget where I am coming from; I am a Black South African, and I will remain like that,” Ncikazi added.

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