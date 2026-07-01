Orlando Pirates confirm Relebohile Mofokeng’s move to St.Gilloise

PSL champions Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the transfer of Relebohile Mofokeng.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the transfer of Relebohile Mofokeng,” Pirates said in a statement.

“While the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee and structure of the deal, Orlando Pirates can confirm that the move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side.

“The Club can also reveal that an agreement in principle between Orlando Pirates and Union Saint-Gilloise was in fact reached before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

“Both parties made the joint decision to hold off on any public announcement until after the tournament, wanting Mofokeng to focus fully on the World Cup with Bafana Bafana without the distraction of transfer talk, and to allow the national team’s historic run to take centre stage.

“No further comment will be made at this time until the process between the player and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise has been fully concluded.”

The Bafana Bafana starlet showed glimpses of his qualities at the World Cup in their famous 1-0 win against South Korea, which saw Bafana finish second in their group and historically advance to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time.

According to reports from Nieuwsblad, a Belgian publication, St Gilloise has offered Mofokeng a lucrative four-year deal. Mofokeng’s move to Belgium is believed to have been on the table before the World Cup.

Mofokeng was seen in a video circulating on social media, courtesy of Newzroom Africa, leaving the airport in Los Angeles, USA, with a St. Gilloise representative, embarking on a journey to Belgium.

Meanwhile, Mofokeng’s teammate Oswin Appollis is also rumoured to be on his way out of the club, with Portuguese giants FC Porto said to be interested in the speedy winger.