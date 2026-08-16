Pirates face Chippa in must-win match

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Orlando Pirates will have to pick themselves up after they dropped two important points in a disappointing 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at the Kings Park Stadium midweek.

This afternoon, the Buccaneers have a chance to redeem themselves when they face homeless Chippa United in a Betway Premiership game at the same stadium at 3pm.

Like nomads, the Eastern Cape-based Chilli Boys are using the Dobsonville Stadium (Soweto) and the Kings Park (Durban) as their home venues after the pitches at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha and in East London were declared unfit for PSL matches.

It might be early days but dropping points is something the Buccaneers will have to guard against, especially after they needed each and point towards the end of last season on their way to winning to Betway Premiership after 14 years of league drought.

So far, after two rounds of matches, the Buccaneers have registered a draw and defeat and are sitting on four points.

Under coach Brenden Truter, Chippa have not had a bad start at all as well, having started with two draws in as many matches. They opened the campaign with 1-1 stalemate against Richards Bay before another goalless affair with Golden Arrows.

Against Usuthu, a weakened Pirates side were left ruing the missed opportunities in that 1-1 draw. They had to face AmaZulu without the services of Evidence Makgopa and Thalenthe Mbatha but the point earned on the night took the Buccaneers’ tally to four after two games in the 2026/27 season. They remain second on the standings with another fixture lined up at the same venue on the weekend.

Said Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou: “First of all, you know, the most important is the regeneration because to play another game with such intensity, we need to have the fresh legs, fresh mind as well.

“And of course, we made the post-match analysis to show the boys what we can improve. The most important is to see which area we have to improve, but as well to show the very good actions, combination that we did in the second half against AmaZulu,” the coach said.