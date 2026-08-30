Pirates on course to nail another MTN8 title, equal Chiefs’ record

Orlando Pirates are on track to defend their MTN8 title and are looking to secure a record fifth Wafa Wafa title and equal the record of 15 titles by rivals Kaizer Chiefs, while they patiently wait to see who they will face in the final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows this afternoon.

Pirates eased past hapless Sekhukhune United, when they thrashed them 4-0 on aggregate, with a comfortable 3-0 win in front of a sold-out Orlando Stadium crowd yesterday afternoon.

Under-pressure striker Yanela Mbuthuma provided two assists that helped Thapelo Mokobodi and Gamphani Lungu find the back of the net in the first half, to steer the Pirates ship to the final of the MTN8.

Bucs utility player Kamogelo Sebelebele put the icing on the cake, with the third goal of the match right at the death.

The Buccaneers are the defending champions of the MTN8, having won it four times in a row. They will look to win it for the fifth-consecutive time, with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou at the helm this time.

Not so long ago, Ouaddou was celebrating his 50th game as Pirates coach, with a superior win rate ahead of former coaches Josef Zinnbauer and Jose Riveiro.

The lanky Moroccan delivered three trophies – the MTN8, Carling Knockout and the Betway Premiership title last season.

Ouaddou will look to defend his first title as a Bucs coach, with the hope of setting the tone for the rest of what will be a big season for the Moroccan, with the CAF Champions League the target for the Buccaneers.