Pirates announce departure of defender Deano van Rooyen

Orlando Pirates have made a shock announcement of the departure of defender Deano van Rooyen after the player and the club agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

“The decision follows open conversations between Deano and the Club, with both sides agreeing that the time is right for him to begin a new chapter in his career,” Pirates said in a statement.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Deano for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Van Rooyen joined the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2024/25 season, arriving as one of the most consistent full-backs in the Betway Premiership.

The 21-year-old played just over 50 games for the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions but made several appearances from the bench. The former Stellies defender struggled to break into the team under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, with Bafana Bafana international Kamogelo Sebelebele putting him out with his star performances.

It is yet to be seen where Van Rooyen will end up, as the 2026/27 season is now in full swing.

This is a developing story…