Pirates wary but seeking payback as African adventure begins again

PSL champions Orlando Pirates will approach this campaign’s CAF Champions League opening rounds with caution after they crashed and burnt in the early stages last season, following the heartbreaking exit executed by DR Congo’s Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the second round of the preliminary rounds.

Today, the Buccaneers are in Mauritius to face Champions League debutants La Cure Waves, with either Gabon’s AS Mangasport or Namibia’s African Stars awaiting the winners.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Nedbank Cup winners Durban City will host Rukinzo FC of Burundi, also in the first preliminary round at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. CAF Champions League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will sit this round out.

Many Bucs supporters will remember the dirty antics of Lupopo’s warlord Dieumerci Mukoko who engineered Pirates’ downfall, even after Pirates had staged a dramatic comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the first leg in Lubumbashi. After an enterprising fightback, Pirates levelled matters with a 3-0 win in Soweto but were knocked out 5-4 via penalty kicks.

Few coaches enter the continental campaign with more domestic momentum than Pirates’ trainer Abdeslam Ouaddou. The Moroccan led Bucs through a remarkable 2025/26 season, ending the club’s long wait for the PSL league title and completing a historic treble.

The Buccaneers are on a roll, having started the 2026/27 season like a runaway train.

Pirates have won seven of their past eight matches, with a draw against AmaZulu. They scored a staggering 18 goals in the matches and are going to have the poor Mauritians for a late-afternoon lunch.

In Durban, City have been focusing on their opponents from Burundi. The match will mark the City’s first appearance in the CAF Interclub competition, with coach Ben Youssef stressing the responsibility that comes with representing South Africa.

“With this game behind us, we now need to focus on the Confederation Cup. We are representing the country, so we need to play well,” said the coach.

Youssef stressed the importance of making the home leg count: “The first game is very important because it’s a home game. “We need to score, we need to win this game. Then, when we travel to Burundi, we’ll be in a better situation.”