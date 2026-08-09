Pitso camp rejects Safa’s R5M PAY offer

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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- Pitso Mosimane and his camp rejected Safa's R5-million-a-year salary offer to become Bafana Bafana head coach.
- Mosimane's camp demands a package comparable to the departing coach Hugo Broos and wants to include his three-man technical team in a single contract.
- Mosimane has indicated willingness to start coaching immediately without agreed pay while negotiations continue.
- Safa's national executive committee approved Mosimane's appointment, with a formal announcement expected next week.
- Mosimane's camp criticized Safa's offer as disrespectful and below the remuneration Broos received, highlighting Mosimane's proven coaching credentials.