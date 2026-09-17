Pitso Mosimane names final Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has named a strong final squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Guinea and Eritrea later this month.

Out of the 35 players who were in the preliminary squad, only five did not make the final 30: Tshepang Moremi, Cemran Dansin, Lyle Foster, Ronaldo van Neel and Tshepo Mashiloane.

The new faces in the team include Lebone Seema, Lebohang Maboe, Shandre Campbell, Luther Singh, Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Yanela Mbuthuma.

READ: Pitso shapes Bafana Bafana for the upcoming Afcon challenge

“We tried to keep the core of the squad, but about five players picked up injuries and (we) had to adjust things a bit,” Mosimane said during a press conference at the Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday.

“We also have a U21 player in the team, because we believe in giving young players an opportunity. But we don’t bring you because you are young, but because you have the quality and add value to the team.”

Bafana Bafana final squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Fawaaz Basadien (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Olwethu Makhanya (Rangers), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Durban City)

Forwards: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Yanela Mbuthuma (Orlando Pirates), Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire), Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns), Relebohile Mofokeng (Royale Union Saint-Gilloise), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (FC Copenhagen), Luther Singh (AEL Limassol), Shandre Campbell (KV Kortrijk).