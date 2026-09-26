Pitso Mosimane starts new era on a high with impressive victory

Bafana Bafana started their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a high after a hard-fought 2-1 win over a determined Guinea side at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

It was coach Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge after he took over from Hugo Broos who led Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada. Even though the team applied themselves well and was dominated by players who played at the World Cup, there is still a lot of work to be done to fine-tune the team.

The West Africans were clearly in the mood to fight, and they used their physical advantage to put the South Africans under pressure. They won most of the tackles and aerial duels and were quick when breaking forward. Their number 10 Aliou Balde was very dangerous and the wings, switching from left to right and troubling Bafana’s fullbacks Aubrey Modiba and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

READ: I want to win a cup with Bafana Bafana – Pitso Mosimane

Towering defender Ime Okon opened the scoring early in the opening half after he rifled the ball into the net after a rebound. The lead boosted Bafana’s confidence and they launched more attacks into Guinea’s penalty box. But a lapse in concentration resulted in Guinea equalizing after poor defending – Seydouba Cisse stroked the ball into the net, beating goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in the second half.

Super-sub Samukele Kabini grabbed the winner for the home side when he connected to a pass from Teboho Mokoena and unleashed a powerful shot that was stopped by the net.

Now, Mosimane’s attention will be on Eritrea, whom they face on Wednesday evening in another familiar territory in Egypt, where he conquered and won two of his three CAF Champions League titles. Jingles is in for yet another sentimental roller-coaster at Orlando Stadium, where he played his first professional match.

They will be up against an Eritrean side that will be full of confidence after playing to a 1-1 draw against 2027 Pamoja co-host Kenya in their tie yesterday in Nairobi.

READ: Orlando celebrates their own as Pitso Mosimane leads Bafana once again

Yesterday was all about Mosimane and his first game on his return at Bafana, and it was a good start for him. Kudos to the fans, as their turnout was decent, given the fact that many people had travelled for the long weekend.

Mosimane’s return is now in full swing, and it was evident when he warmed up to the game, walking up and down the touchline with his hands in his pockets, arms folded, and dishing out tactics like never before.

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