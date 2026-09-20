Pitso’s second coming starts at sentimental Orlando

After announcing his first Bafana Bafana squad for the two upcoming Afcon qualifiers, an excited Pitso Mosimane said he could not wait to meet the players at camp this week.

The 62-year-old coach named a strong 30-man squad, which will see him reunite with several players he previously worked with, such as Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe and Ronwen Williams.

Mosimane will also get to meet new faces, which include the likes of Lebone Seema, Puso Dithejane, Shandre Campbell, Luther Singh, Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Yanela Mbuthuma.

“It will be interesting for me to see the reaction of the new and younger guys about this national team, especially after the performance at the World Cup, because I am sure they were watching,” Mosimane told Sunday World.

“I hope they will also be as excited as I am because they now have a chance to be a part of this quality team.

“But what inspires me is giving an opportunity to a youngster who wants to play in the World Cup. It is exciting times, and I love competition in my team.”

The three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach would not have asked for a better comeback 14 years later at Bafana, as his first game for the Afcon qualifiers will be in Soweto, where it all started.

“I had my senior football debut with Jomo Cosmos at the old Orlando Stadium and it has been renovated three times. It is now the Orlando Arena. But it is good to return to a place where I also grew up, so Orlando does have some sense of sentiment.

“Also, I must mention that one of the reasons we decided to take the game to Orlando is for logistical reasons. We have a flight to catch the same night after the match on Saturday [to Eritrea]… so we need a good venue closer to the airport.

“Secondly, the mood has been good in Orlando and there have been a lot of wins there by Orlando Pirates,” Mosimane said.