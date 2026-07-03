PSL announces nominees for 2025/2026 season awards

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has officially announced the nominees for the 2025/26 PSL Awards, with the winners set to be crowned at the awards ceremony on 27 July. The event will be broadcast live on the SuperSport PSL Channel and SABC Sport.

Orlando Pirates duo of Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng will be among the biggest winners after they were nominated in a number of categories.

Full list of nominees:

The PSL Footballer of the Season:

This award will be contested by Appollis and Mofokeng, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena. The trio were nominated by the head coaches of the 16 Premier Division clubs.

Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season:

Appollis and Mofokeng have also earned nominations in the category, where they are joined by their Pirates teammate Kamogelo Sebelebele. The award is voted for by players across all Betway Premiership clubs.

Betway Premiership Coach of the Season:

The nominees for the are Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns), Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef (Kaizer Chiefs), and Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates).

Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season:

The race for the award features Isaac Cisse (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy) and Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates).

Betway Premiership Goal of the Season:

Camren Dansin (Pirates) Glody Lilepo (Kaizer Chiefs) Siyanda Ndlovu (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Sipho Chaine (Pirates) Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC) Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs)

Betway Premiership Defender of the Season:

Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns) Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates) Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates)

Motsepe Foundation Championship Players’ Player of the Season:

In the category, Khethukuthula Ndlovu (Kruger United), Ronaldo van Neel (Hungry Lions) and Emile Witbooi (Cape Town City) have earned nominations following impressive campaigns.

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Champions Orlando Pirates account for all three nominees in the category, with Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Tshepang Moremi making the shortlist.

The Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament:

This category features Washington Arubi and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo of Marumo Gallants, together with Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates.

Nedbank Player of the Tournament:

The Nedbank Cup campaign is reflected in the Player of the Tournament category, where Darren Keet, Siphamandla Ncanana and Brooklyn Poggenpoel have all been nominated. In the race for the Most Promising Player of the Tournament award, Durban City teammates Kyle Jurgens and Luphumlo Sifumba are joined by Seluleko Mahlambi of TS Galaxy.

DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season:

The shortlist features Bennet Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns, together with Pirates duo Lebo Mohlala and Mpho Padime. The full list of nominees is attached.

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