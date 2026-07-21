PSL champs Pirates to unleash more young guns against Al-Ittihad in Spain 

Betway Premiership champions Orlando Pirates will continue to give their new young guns who travelled with the team to Spain for their off-season preparations an opportunity to impress when they play their third friendly match against Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad tonight.

Pirates returned to Marbella, Spain, for their fifth successive pre-season tour, and they took three of their DStv Diski Challenge players. Defender Cristian Derbyshire, 20, midfielder Simphiwe Masilela, 21, and forward Mpho Padime, 18, have all been taken to Spain and will get a chance to charm Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

For the new season, Bucs also beefed up their squad with the likes of Mthetheli Mthiyane, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Bohale Ngwato, and the defensive trio of Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, and Matome Mmolai.

As part of their five-match programme in Spain, the Buccaneers have already played against Cordoba FC and Cadiz CF last week. After tonight’s encounter against Ittihad, Bucs will face Las Palmas and Neom FC to round off their training schedule.

Sternest test of their tour

The Buccaneers will face a different challenge against the Saudi Arabians. Having faced local opposition in their opening two matches, the Buccaneers now come up against the Jeddah-based outfit also stationed on Spain’s south coast for the European leg of its pre-season preparations. And so, it will be a big chance for the Soweto Giants to gauge their readiness against one of Asia’s powerhouses in what could be the sternest test of their tour so far.

According to the Bucs website, while the match is only a pre-season encounter, the fixture between the two former continental champions carries the feel of a marquee occasion featuring decorated clubs readying themselves for demanding schedules.

A 1-1 draw against Córdoba gave them a thorough examination with valuable minutes handed out to a good portion of the travelling squad while the likes of captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, Makhehleni Makhaula and new signing Matome Mmolai had their first run-out in a hard-fought 2-1 win against Cádiz over the weekend.

They will be looking to add to the progress built over the two previous fixtures in what promises to be a tough assignment against a side that has built a reputation as perennial title contenders in a league whose profile continues to rise on the global stage.

The Buccaneers will provide an important step in Al-Ittihad’s groundwork for a return to the winner’s podium after a disappointing defence of their league and national cup titles. They finished the campaign trophyless, only sneaking into the preliminary rounds of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite).

With their internationals all in camp after participating in the recently concluded Fifa World Cup, the Saudi giants are close to full strength as they look ahead to a fixture brimming with international quality on both sides. Tonight’s match at the Banús Football Center will kick off at 7pm.

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