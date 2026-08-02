Soccer

PSL football is finally back as matchday one kicks off with a banger

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Mvelo Zikakayo of Milford FC and Thalente Mbatha of Orlando Pirates duel for the ball during a Betway Premiership match.
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 01: Mvelo Zikakayo of Milford FC and Thalente Mbatha of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Milford FC at Orlando Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

“Football is finally back!” as staunch South African football fans would say, with the 2026/27 Premier League (PSL) season under way.

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  • The 2026/27 South African Premier League (PSL) season has begun, with mixed performances but promising excitement ahead.
  • Defending champions Orlando Pirates narrowly secured a 2-0 win against newcomers Milford FC, showing less dominance than expected.
  • Orlando Stadium was less lively than usual, partly due to the team's sluggish first-half display, despite fan efforts like the Viking Row cheer for new striker Sebastian Pedersen.
  • Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou highlighted positives such as a clean sheet and strong performances from debutants and key players, but remains cautious ahead of the next match.
  • The league commemorated 30 years of PSL by honoring 36 former teams with flag displays before the kick-off.

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