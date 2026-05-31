PSL stars who stand a chance for the big accolades after thrilling season

The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season was nothing short of excitement, ecstasy, emotions, and jampacked action, with the two-horse league title race seeing Orlando Pirates topple Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day to claim their first PSL crown since the 2012 season.

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