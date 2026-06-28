Qualifying for next round pushes Bafana’s purse to R60m

Bafana Bafana players and technical team members can brace themselves for a financial windfall after they made history by going a step further in the 2026 Fifa World Cup following their qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.
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- Bafana Bafana players and technical team have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- This achievement marks a historic moment for the South African national team.
- Qualification to the knockout stage will bring a significant financial reward for the players and staff.
- The news highlights the team's progress and success in the tournament.
- Full story details are available in the Sunday World e-edition.