Red-hot Kaizer Chiefs send strong message to opponents after convincing win

Kaizer Chiefs opened their 2026/27 campaign with a flying start after they defeated newcomers Kruger United with a 3-1 win at a jam-packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

After one round of matches, Amakhosi are on top of the Betway Premiership log table after their convincing win in Mbombela. Chiefs super-sub striker Wandile Duba was the hero as he came from the bench to score two goals in the second half, and setting himself as the PSL top scorer in the early stages of the campaign.

Chiefs were clinical, they took their chances and gave Kruger a baptism of fire in their new season in the paid ranks. Amakhosi are now topping the Betway Premiership via a goal difference after defending champions Orlando Pirates who could only beat Milford FC by 2-0 earlier in the day

The kick-off had to be postponed due to the fans arriving late at the venue. But as soon as the match started, Chiefs were early on the scoresheet as Flavio da Silva got on the scoring charts when he opened the floodgates in the seventh minute. He capitalized on some good work from Mfundo Vilakazi who rolled the ball on his path, and Silva sliced the ball past Kruger United goalkeeper to open the scoring.

The determined Kruger silenced the crowds when Khetukuthula Ndlovu equalized on the stroke of halftime. It looked bleak for Chiefs until Duba was introduced in the second stanza. The speedy forward took the goal tally to 3-1 with his brace and sent the Chiefs supporters into a state of frenzy.

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