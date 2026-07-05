Ria Ledwaba insists Safa must hire SA-born coach to lead Bafana next

The next man in line to lead and take Bafana Bafana to the next level should be South African-born, says former South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba, despite coach Hugo Broos’s future being unclear.
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- Former Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba believes the next Bafana Bafana coach should be South African-born.
- This recommendation comes amid uncertainty over the future of current coach Hugo Broos.
- Ledwaba emphasizes the importance of local leadership to elevate the national team.
- No official decision on Broos's position has been announced yet.
- The full article is available in the Sunday World e-edition.