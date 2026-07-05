Ria Ledwaba insists Safa must hire SA-born coach to lead Bafana next

The next man in line to lead and take Bafana Bafana to the next level should be South African-born, says former South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba, despite coach Hugo Broos’s future being unclear.

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