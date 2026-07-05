Soccer

Ria Ledwaba insists Safa must hire SA-born coach to lead Bafana next

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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MIDRAND, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 22: SA Football Association vice-president Ria Ledwaba during the Young Women's Dialogue in Sport in support of Ria Ledwaba for the position of SAFA President at Protea Hotel Midrand on June 22, 2022 in Midrand, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The next man in line to lead and take Bafana Bafana to the next level should be South African-born, says former South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Ria Ledwaba, despite coach Hugo Broos’s future being unclear.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Former Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba believes the next Bafana Bafana coach should be South African-born.
  • This recommendation comes amid uncertainty over the future of current coach Hugo Broos.
  • Ledwaba emphasizes the importance of local leadership to elevate the national team.
  • No official decision on Broos's position has been announced yet.
  • The full article is available in the Sunday World e-edition.

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