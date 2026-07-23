Safa clarifies Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ contract situation

The South African Football Association (Safa) has moved quickly to quell the rumours that it has offered Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos a one-year contract extension.

Bafana have just returned from a successful Fifa 2026 World Cup campaign, where they rewrote history books by qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time ever. SA was knocked out in heartbreaking fashion by Canada in the last-32 round of the competition.

Media reports circulated on Monday night that the national association was extending Broos’ stay for another year because the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) were starting pretty soon.

But Safa, through a statement, denied that it had offered Broos a one-year contract extension.

‘No decision has been taken’

Reads the statement from Safa: “To set the record straight, Safa has not issued any contract to any coach in respect of the Bafana head coach position. Coach Hugo Broos remains under contract with Safa until the end of July 2026, in accordance with his existing agreement.”

“The association’s governance processes regarding the Bafana technical team have not yet been concluded. Therefore, no decision has been taken, and no contract has been issued or approved by the National Executive Committee.

“It is therefore regrettable that reports have been published alleging that coach Broos has already received a contract extension, with some publications further attributing these claims to unnamed sources. Such reporting creates unnecessary speculation, misinforms the football public and undermines the association’s established decision-making processes. The association thanks its stakeholders and the public for their continued support and encourages them to rely only on official Safa communication channels for accurate information regarding national team matters,” adds the statement.

The mother body explained further that it would make an official announcement on the Bafana coaching positions once the appropriate internal processes had been completed and the relevant decisions had been taken by the association’s structures.

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