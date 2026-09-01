SAFA officially unveils Pitso Mosimane as new Bafana Bafana coach

After several weeks of this and that, and to some extent, uncertainty, the SA Football Association (SAFA) has officially unveiled Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach.

Mosimane makes a sensational return to the dugout after almost two years away following his departure from Iranian outfit Esteghlal FC in January 2025; the renowned coach would not have asked for a better comeback than coaching Bafana Bafana for his second stint.

Sunday World first reported on June 28 that the 62-year-old was the frontrunner to take over Hugo Broos after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane. I have his CV with me. We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like,” SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke exclusively revealed to this publication in Monterrey, Mexico during the World Cup.

Almost a month ago, SAFA confirmed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) approved the appointment of Mosimane as Hugo Broos’ successor, but needed to tie some loose ends first, involving the coach’s salary, technical team, and image rights, amongst other things.

With everything now seemingly agreed and Jingles set to officially occupy the hot seat, SA’s most decorated coach is expected to get the ball rolling as he is racing against time in preparing a squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers later this month.

Bafana will first host Guinea on 23 September, with the venue yet to be announced, followed by an away fixture to Eritrea on 27 September.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the SAFA House in Nasrec, Mosimane expressed his delight at making his return at the helm of Bafana.

“I want to thank the president of the federation, Danny Jordaan, and the SAFA leadership for entrusting us with this opportunity.

“Today is a special day for me in my football career. I have learnt that there are moments in the game that are bigger than me, the game, and this is one of those moments. I have been allowed to lead the national team 14 years later, and I appreciate it.

“This is not just a coaching job; it is bigger than Pitso Mosimane. I know the responsibility that comes with this job, and I humbly accept the challenge.”

“My responsibility is to build on the foundation laid by coach Hugo Broos, and my responsibility is to take it further,” Mosimane added.

Mosimane was flanked by SAFA President Danny Jordaan, Vice President Linda Zwane, CEO Lydia Monyepao, and technical director Molefi Ntseki.

Mosimane also introduced his technical staff, Musi Matlaba (performance analysis coach), Kabelo Rangoaga (fitness coach), and confirmed that he is still in search of an assistant coach.

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