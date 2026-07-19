Safa regions, NEC members back Zungu as race for presidency intensifies

AmaZulu FC chairperson Sandile Zungu’s SA Football Association (Safa) presidential campaign is on a roll before the elective congress in September.
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- AmaZulu FC chairperson Sandile Zungu is gaining strong support for his campaign to become the next SA Football Association (Safa) president, challenging Danny Jordaan's 13-year leadership.
- Zungu presented his six pillars vision at Emperors Palace, receiving backing from all 11 Safa regions in KwaZulu-Natal and other influential NEC members and football stakeholders.
- Safa Johannesburg president Phil Mogodi endorsed Zungu’s leadership and turnaround strategy, emphasizing its potential benefits for football development, PSL, players, and corporate support.
- Zungu criticized the current Safa constitution for its use as a tool to suspend dissenting regions and urged for reforms to protect the integrity and stability of the association beyond individual incumbents.
- He impressed members by highlighting his business credentials, including stakes in major companies like Heineken, Unilever, Takealot, and ownership of Lanseria Airport, underscoring his capability to drive football’s growth.