Safpu sends stern warning to PSL clubs over vast player contract terminations

It is that time of the season when football players across the world worry about what their future holds, with some contracts running down and others unilaterally terminated by clubs, all in the name of not falling within their plans. However, the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has moved swiftly and has issued a strong warning to all PSL clubs over the vast player contract terminations.
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- South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has issued a warning to PSL clubs over widespread player contract terminations, citing legal concerns.
- Clubs like Siwelele FC and Sekhukhune United have released large numbers of players (23 and 18 respectively) in recent squad overhauls.
- Safpu emphasizes that while clubs can choose not to renew contracts that naturally expire, they cannot unilaterally terminate active contracts without proper legal and contractual procedures.
- Kaizer Chiefs face a contractual dispute involving midfielder Thabo Cele, with the club reportedly imposing termination against Safpu’s stance.
- Safpu urges clubs to negotiate and consult players in good faith and warns of potential legal action to protect players’ rights if contracts are ended unlawfully.