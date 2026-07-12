Safpu sends stern warning to PSL clubs over vast player contract terminations

It is that time of the season when football players across the world worry about what their future holds, with some contracts running down and others unilaterally terminated by clubs, all in the name of not falling within their plans. However, the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) has moved swiftly and has issued a strong warning to all PSL clubs over the vast player contract terminations.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper