Sibusiso Zuma opens up about how he was honoured by FC Copenhagen

Bafana Bafana legend Sibusiso ‘Rhee’ Zuma has opened up about how his former Danish club, FC Copenhagen honoured him recently, where he returned home with several gifts, including the soccer boots he wore to score the famous bicycle kick last-minute goal on 10 June 2001 against rivals Brøndby IF.

Zuma was speaking to Sunday World at the Red Bull offices in Fourways ahead of the RB Leipzig and Mamelodi Sundowns post-season international friendly match on Friday.

Sundowns came out victorious with a 3-1 win over the German Bundesliga outfit at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

“This week has been hectic for me. I am so tired. I arrived a few days ago from Denmark, where I was honored by my former club FC Copenhagen and had to fly back for this Red Bull event.” Zuma said.

“I enjoyed my time in Denmark because it was a historic moment for my club. They were celebrating 25 years of that goal I scored, so all their biggest legends and my ex-teammates were all there to celebrate that special moment with me.

“We also had our special unit of fans that we call ‘Section 12’, who are very important to the club. They had a lot of surprises and gifts for me because we had a very good connection for years, which was truly amazing.

“I also received a gold lion, since they referred to me as ‘Zuma the Puma’ and the boots I scored that goal with, so I returned with a lot of gifts from Copenhagen.”

The 50-year-old also confirmed that he is currently engaged in business with his former club and is working on launching his clothing line soon.

“I am also doing a lot of business now with the club. They are sorting out my clothing line, so my commercial arm is getting stronger, and I am learning some business traits.

“So, I took my team with me to learn about the apparel business at the club, and very soon we will be opening a store in Menlyn and maybe at the Mall of Africa as well,” Zuma added.