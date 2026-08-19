Sibusiso Zuma told me great things about Copenhagen – Thapelo Maseko

Bafana Bafana international Thapelo Maseko has broken his silence after officially completing his move to Danish giants FC Copenhagen from Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, confirming that he had a conversation with club legend Sibusiso Zuma.

Maseko joins Copenhagen on a four-year deal, following his impressive showing at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where he scored the historic goal against South Korea that took Bafana to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time.

Ahead of the World Cup, the 22-year-old had spent the second half of the season on loan to Cypriot topflight outfit AEL Limassol from Sundowns, scoring two goals and providing an assist in 15 appearances.

‘A dream come true’

Speaking to the Copenhagen media after signing his contract, Maseko said the move to Europe is a dream come true and is looking forward to making his mark and possibly following in the footsteps of Sibusiso Zuma, who is the legend of the club.

“I am very proud of this agreement. It is a dream come true. To me, FC Copenhagen is a very special club,” Maseko said.

“They are a club that is highly recognised internationally, and Sibusiso Zuma has told me so many great things about the club, the fans, and the city. I am looking forward to experiencing it all myself.

“I am truly honored to get this opportunity, and it fills me with hunger and ambition. I have come here to make a difference and leave my mark on the club. I have big ambitions for the club and on a personal level.

“I come here to win, and I am very excited to get out on the pitch and give everything I’ve got,” Maseko added.

Topsy-turvy period at Sundowns

The speedy winger leaves Sundowns after a topsy-turvy period at the club since joining them from SuperSport United in July 2023, following an impressive breakthrough season at the now-defunct club.

Maseko is expected to hit the ground running and make a positive impact at the club, according to head coach Bo Svensson.

“In Thapelo, we get an explosive, dynamic player with exceptional qualities in direct, 1-on-1 situations. His pace and ability to challenge his direct opponent will make him a constant threat in behind, but he can also use his left foot to assist teammates when cutting inside,” Svensson said.

“There are naturally still elements to refine, but Thapelo’s potential is high, and he always works tirelessly for the team, so we are really looking forward to working with him on a daily basis.”

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