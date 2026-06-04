Sipho Mbule said to be pushing for a move abroad as he feels ‘hated’ in SA

Just a day after the agent of Sipho Mbule confirmed to SABC Sport that the embattled star midfielder has left Orlando Pirates and is linked to Siwelele FC, it has emerged that his possible switch to Bloemfontein has been delayed due to the 28-year-old pushing for a move abroad.

“The club is still trying to get the Sipho Mbule deal done, but it is not easy because the player is currently weighing his options, and one of those options is to go play overseas,” the source close to the situation told Sunday World.

“So, the delay is because Mbule is interested in playing abroad because he feels like everyone hates him here at home and believes maybe in Europe or outside of the country, he will be appreciated more.”

Pirates let Mbule go for free

Mbule was handed a lifeline by Pirates at the beginning of last season, last year in July, on a one-year contract with an option to extend. However, the Buccaneers hierarchy is said to have not exercised the option to extend Mbule’s contract and opted to let him go for free for reasons that are unknown yet.

Before joining the recently crowned Betway Premiership champions, the talented midfielder saw his spell at Mamelodi Sundowns come to an end due to controversy surrounding him. At some point, Mbule was sent out on loan to Sekhukhune United for the remainder of the season before officially joining Pirates.

Master Chef, as Mbule is fondly known for his skills and passing abilities, had a good start at Pirates, which earned him a call-up to coach Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad.

Upon returning from the Afcon, the 28-year-old somewhat struggled to get minutes under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou until his team went on to win the league title without him featuring much in the second half of the season.

Siwelele left hanging

It is yet to be seen where Mbule will end up next season, as it is unclear whether Siwelele will manage to get the deal over the line or his wish to play abroad will come true.

He leaves the reigning league champions with three titles: the MTN8, Carling Knockout, and the Betway Premiership.

Efforts to reach Mbule’s representative, Mike Makaab, via WhatsApp were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Siwelele is said to have parted ways with coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s assistant, Onismor Bhasera, who is said to have been handed a letter on Wednesday that his services will no longer be required, as the club is looking to go in a different direction.