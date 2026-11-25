On November 19, 2026, just days after the FIFA international break, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou came out guns blazing during his press conference ahead of their Carling Knockout Cup semi-final tie against Stellenbosch FC.

Ouaddou first questioned why the coaches of the South African U23s and Bafana Bafana, Raymond Mdaka and Pitso Mosimane, respectively, selected several of his players if they knew they would not be utilised.

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Secondly, Ouaddou accused the two South African national team coaches of returning his ‘Ferraris without fuel’ ahead of a big game against Stellies, as he seeks to defend the Knockout Cup title after falling short of retaining the MTN8 earlier in the season.

“When you don’t have your group to train properly, you expect them to keep rhythm with game time in the national team, but they are not playing in 10 days,” Ouaddou said.

“When you see players not playing, you recover them before an important game in two days, in a bad state, not the same as when you gave them.”

On November 21, 2026, despite Ouaddou suggesting that his side would not be favourites to emerge victorious, Pirates beat Stellenbosch 2-0 to advance to the final of the competition.

Immediately after the game, the lanky Bucs coach didn’t hold back in his post-match press conference, making one of the biggest accusations any coach can make on live television.

READ: Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou accuses national team of giving his players beers

Without mentioning any names, Ouaddou alleged that his players, without specifying which ones or which national team between U23s and Bafana, were served beer… not one, two, three, or four, but a staggering 10 bottles of beer.

“You cannot give something to drink (beer) to the players, and I receive them in a bad state; it’s not fair.

“The things that they are giving are beers,” the 48-year-old said.

“When players play three days after the semi-final, can we give beers to the players? One beer is fine, but giving bottles to players is not good. They gave the players 10 beers. Are they trying to destabilise Pirates? A lot of things are going on. I must protect my players.”

The Bucs mentor went on to suggest that one or both national team coaches – again not clarifying which – want or wanted to destabilise his team by giving his players alcohol in camp before a major fixture.

What makes Ouaddou’s allegations particularly serious, and dangerous to a certain extent, is that he has brought behind-the-scenes issues to the public without presenting any proof. He might have proof about what he is claiming, because no sane person would make such a bold accusation and not have a leg to stand on.

Ouaddou’s comments pose a danger of causing division within the national team or even the nation at large, because now Pirates supporters are siding with their coach and players, rightfully so, but at what cost? Because the issue of clubism has already been brewing since Mosimane took charge of Bafana from Hugo Broos.

Finally, Ouaddou’s comments threaten the reputation of the South African national team, because the impression that he is giving to the world is that, in the SA national team, coaches give alcohol to players during camp.

READ: Ncikazi defends Pitso Mosimane, Mdaka who took heavy criticism from Pirates coach Ouaddou

The SA national teams, Bafana and the junior national teams have come a long way, and a lot of people worked very hard to put these teams where they are today. So without evidence, Ouaddou’s comments risk tarnishing how SA football national teams are viewed globally.

Ouaddou has every right to express his displeasure about what happens in the game and protect his team, but making unsubstantiated accusations of this nature is not acceptable, and Orlando Pirates must intervene before the matter gets out of hand. A club of Orlando Pirates’ stature should never find itself in a compromised position and not united with the national team; it just can’t; especially not at a time when Mosimane and Mdaka have big tasks on their hands to ensure that their respective national teams qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Already, Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has come out calling for respect toward Mosimane and Mdaka, stating that regardless of what happened behind the scenes, in a professional setup, the right channels must be followed to address matters instead of raving in front of the media during press conferences.

Or maybe Ouaddou must come forth to clarify what he meant by what he said, because it is still baffling why he said what he said and why it was important for him to say it.

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