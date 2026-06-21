Snubbed SA 2010 legends heartbroken after efforts to meet Bafana in Mexico failed

The Bafana Bafana 2010 Legends who were in Mexico are broken-hearted and feel disregarded after they had to travel back to South Africa having not seen or visited the national team players who are participating in the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

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