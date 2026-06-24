South Koreans relieved Teboho Mokoena is not available for Bafana

South Korean journalist Hyunki Baek has admitted that the general talk and feeling back home is one of huge relief, as Bafana Bafana will be without their talisman Teboho Mokoena when they meet in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday morning.

Bafana and Korea will cross swords in a crucial final Group A must-win clash if they are to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas.

South Africa’s coach Hugo Broos’ charges are currently languishing at the bottom of the group with one point, while Korea is second with three points.

The latter only requires a draw to be in a good position to advance to the knockout stages as one of the best number threes.

South Koreans relieved Mokoena’s out

Speaking to Sunday World shortly after the Bafana team arrived at the Hilton Hotel in Monterrey on Monday, Baek said South Koreans are relieved that Mokoena will not be available, as he has been the difference-maker in Broos’ team.

“From a South Korean perspective, we are pretty relieved that Teboho Mokoena will not be playing that game against us,” Baek said.

“We all saw what he did in the last game, he was good in defence and attack, and he scored the penalty.

“We also saw how good he was during the World Cup qualifiers and even at the Club World Cup when they played Ulsan from South Korea.

“So, Mokoena is a big player for South Africa and we are a bit relieved that he will not be playing against us.”

Wary of Mofokeng and Appollis

However, Baek insisted that despite Mokoena’s absence, there will be players that the team will be wary of such as Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

“But we are still worried about the other good players in that team, like Appolis and Mofokeng on the wings. The defence is also solid with some good players as well,” he added.

Co-hosts Mexico and Czechia will also play their final group game simultaneously at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The games are scheduled to get underway at 7:00 pm Mexican time and at 3:00 am SA time.

Read More: What awaits Bafana in upcoming World Cup clash against South Korea

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