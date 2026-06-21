Soccer

What awaits Bafana in the upcoming World Cup clash against South Korea

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - JUNE 18: Heungmin Son of Korea Republic runs after the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and Korea Republic at Guadalajara Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana will be heading into their final 2026 Fifa World Cup encounter against South Korea with a lot of hope, as they must win to register four points on the board and become one of the best number threes to advance to the Round of 32 of the competition.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Bafana Bafana will be heading into their final 2026 Fifa World Cup encounter against South Korea with a lot of hope, as they must win to register four points on the board and become one of the best number threes to advance to the Round of 32 of the competition.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments