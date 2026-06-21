What awaits Bafana in the upcoming World Cup clash against South Korea

Bafana Bafana will be heading into their final 2026 Fifa World Cup encounter against South Korea with a lot of hope, as they must win to register four points on the board and become one of the best number threes to advance to the Round of 32 of the competition.

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