Stellenbosch complete signing of George Matlou, Terrence Mashego

Stellenbosch FC continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season, with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou being their latest acquisition, alongside defender Terrence Mashego.

“Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder George Matlou on a free transfer,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Long-term deal

“Matlou, who most recently plied his trade with Kaizer Chiefs, has penned a long-term contract with Stellenbosch FC ahead of the 2026-27 season.

“The 28-year-old made 46 appearances and won the Nedbank Cup during his time at Naturena and previously enjoyed stints with the likes of Moroka Swallows and Portuguese side Sanjoanense.”

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie has since reacted to the signing of Matlou, stating that his arrival will help the team achieve its objectives for the new season.

“George is a player we believe can add real value to our squad through his experience, technical ability, and understanding of the game,” Benadie said.

“His pedigree speaks for itself, and we are naturally pleased that he has chosen to continue his career with Stellenbosch FC. We believe he can play an important role in helping us achieve our objectives this season.”

Mashego joins on season-long loan

Meanwhile, Stellies also unveiled Mashego, who joins on a season-long loan from African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Terrence is a player who has competed at the highest level on both the domestic and international stages, and we believe he has the ability and quality to add significant value to our squad. We are delighted to welcome him to the club,” Bernadie added.

The duo joins the likes of Tlakusani Mthethwa from Richards Bay FC, Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United, and Thabiso Lebitso from Orlando Pirates.

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