Stellies sweep out 13 players, including Kaizer Chiefs-bound Thabo Moloisane

Stellenbosch FC have seemingly started their plans for next season, as they announced the exit of 13 players, including the Kaizer Chiefs-bound defender Thabo Moloisane.

Moloisane has reportedly completed a move to Amakhosi and is expected to be unveiled by the club as one of their new signings of the season in the coming weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, Stellenbosch bid farewell to the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana international, among several other players.

“Stellenbosch FC will bid farewell to several players who are set to depart the club upon the expiration of their respective contracts and loan agreements.

Langeveldt becomes goalkeeper coach

“Long-serving goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt will trade his gloves for a backroom role at the club after confirming his retirement earlier this month. The 39-year-old will now serve as a goalkeeper coach for the Club’s Youth Academy, Reserves, and Ladies teams.

“Oscarine Masuluke will also depart after three seasons with the Maroons, during which he made 30 appearances across all competitions, while fellow goalkeeper Dejean Ah Shene is similarly among those whose contracts have not been renewed for the 2026-27 season.

“Thabo Moloisane and Athenkosi Mcaba’s departures have previously been confirmed, but the defensive duo will be joined by Nigeria international Kazie Enyinnaya, Wayde Jooste, Olisa Ndah, and Khomotjo Lekoloane on the departures list.

Enyinnaya and Lekoloane boast long stints

“Enyinnaya and Lekoloane both made more than 50 appearances for the Club, while Jooste and Ndah left after shorter stints, having both arrived at the midway point of last season as reinforcements for Stellies’ domestic and continental campaigns.

“Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC will also bid farewell to Tshegofatso Mabasa, Asekho Tiwani, and Kobamelo Kodisang, whose loan spells in the Winelands have come to an end. We wish to thank them and their respective parent clubs for their service over the course of the season.

“Finally, development graduate Kyle Jurgens has completed a transfer to Durban City after the newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions exercised an option in his loan agreement to make his move permanent.

“The club extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the departing players for their services to Stellenbosch FC and wishes them every success in their future endeavours,” the statement concluded.

Stellies also confirmed early this week that coach Gavin Hunt will remain at the club for a further two years.

Stellenbosch will be expected to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, after finishing outside of the top eight in position nine in the previous campaign.